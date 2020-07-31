COVID19|KAS officer among 12 die; toll 379

A senior official in J&K Government who had tested COVID19 positive died today at a hospital in Srinagar, after battling the viral infection for 16 days. The viral illness continued to consume lives in J&K with 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, seven among them from Srinagar district.

A doctor at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina said that the KAS officer had tested positive on 14 July and was admitted. “He was a diabetic and was critical right from day 1,” the doctor said, adding that the patient was put on a ventilator today when his condition deteriorated. “However, soon after, he developed cardiac arrest and was declared dead around 7 pm,” the doctor said. The official had tested negative for COVID19 on 25 July “but was never too well”, the doctor said. He said the patient was given plasma therapy as well and had made “some but not remarkable improvement.”

The death toll of Srinagar attributed to COVID19 reached 120 today. Among the people who lost lives due to the respiratory virus here today was a 48-year old CRPF man. The security personnel posted in Srinagar hailed from West Bengal and was admitted to SMHS Hospital a day ago, a health official said. The official said the patient did not have any reported underlying health issue and died due to COVID19 pneumonia. He is the seventh security personnel to die of COVID19 in J&K.

Two 75 year old people, one male and one female belonging to Srinagar died today. A doctor at SKIMS said both the patients were hypertensive and admitted with bilateral pneumonia. While the woman was from Gulab Bagh, the man was a resident of Panzinara area of the city, the doctor said.

At SMHS Hospital, a 70 year old man from Habba Kadal area and a 65 year old man from Peerbagh died on Friday, a doctor at the hospital said. He said both patients were admitted on 28 July with severe respiratory symptoms and had tested COVID positive.

A diabetic 57-year old woman from Rainawari area died at SKIMS today, a doctor said.

A 62-year old resident of Qamarwari area also succumbed to the illness at SKIMS.

A 56-year old Pulwama resident succumbed at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina today. She was admitted with respiratory distress, a doctor said.

A 64-year old Bandipora resident died at SMHS Hospital, five days after admission. A Budgam resident aged 75, from Chrare-Sharief, also died at SMHS Hospital.

Two deaths were reported from the Jammu division. A health official said a woman from Gorkha Nagar died last night and tested positive for COVID19 posthumously. Another patient, an elderly, was declared COVID19 positive at GMC Jammu, where he was brought dead.