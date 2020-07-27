CPPPL officials arrested for throwing waste material in river Chenab

Police arrested a site engineer and four operators of sub-contractor company, CPPPL on Monday evening for allegedly violating district administration orders and throwing waste material into the river Chenab.

According to police, reliable information was received at P/S Ramban stating the CPPPL was executing road widening work on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at Morh Gohri, Ramban, and throwing the excavated matter into the Chenab.

“Acting on the information, a police team led by SHO Sunil Sharma rushed to the spot and arrested the site engineer and four operators,” it said.

The police also seized two excavators, one loader and a JCB machine.

Police identified the arrested persons as site engineer Sageer Ahmed, JCB operator Patail Singh, loader operators Irshad Ahmed and Bikram Kumar and excavator operator Mubashar Hussain.

Earlier, the District Magistrate Ramban had prohibited the dumping of waste material in the river Chenab through a notification.

The DM had also issued instructions to the company that its employees and workers engaged for executing the construction work at different locations on the National Highway shall get medically examined for COVID-19. “But the instructions/circular directions were not adhered to by the company,” it said.

A case FIR 120 of 2020 under section 188 IPC has been registered at Police Station Ramban.