Create environment of trust: Modi tells Imran

PM replies to congratulatory message received on his re-election
rime Minister Narendra Modi has told his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan that India seeks normal and cooperative relations with his country, but for that an “environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility” needs to be created.

Modi wrote this to Khan in response to his congratulatory message earlier this month on him becoming the Prime Minister again.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also conveyed similar views to his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in response to his congratulatory message.

“As per the established diplomatic practice, the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Ministry have responded to congratulatory messages received from their counterparts in Pakistan,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

“In their messages, they have highlighted that India seeks normal and cooperative relations with neighbours, including Pakistan,” the spokesperson added.

The Prime Minister said: “For this, it is important to build an environment of trust, free of terror, violence and hostility.” Jaishankar also emphasised to his counterpart the need for an “atmosphere free from the shadow of terror and violence”, the spokesperson said.

