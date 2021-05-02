Crisis Management Group constituted

The Govt of J&K has constituted a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and take preventive, control and mitigating measures, an official handout said.

The 5-member CMG will consist of the Chief Secretary as Chairman, and FC (Finance), FC (Health), PS (Home) and PS (PWD) as members, it said. The PS to LG will be a special invitee.

The group will interact with other officers and medical specialists as per necessity. The CMG will meet daily, and more often, if necessary, to review the rapidly evolving COVID-19 in terms of cases, testing rates, positivity, mortality, recovery, hospital occupancy and other parameters.

It will also meet to review the oxygen and medicine requirement and availability at all health institutions; take immediate measures for preventing the spread, control the infection and manage the availability of resources.

The group will monitor the vaccine rollout and fine tune vaccination strategies to ensure speedy and complete coverage at the earliest and will take other steps with the overall goal of controlling the spread of the disease, the statement said.