Cross-LoC shelling in Rajouri

After a lull of nine days, heavy cross-LoC shelling was again reported in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Thursday.

Officials said that in the Baba Khori and Kalal forward areas, firing and shelling with small arms and mortars by Pak army started on Thursday morning at 10 am.

“Pak heavily shelled all the areas along Baba Khori area of Line of Control with dozens of shells falling in civilian areas also,” officials said. Jammu-based spokesman of army, Lt Col Devander Anand, said that army retaliated befittingly to the firing and shelling from Pak army.