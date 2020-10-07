Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 11:31 PM

Cross-LoC shelling in Uri

A Defence spokesperson today said that Pakistani troops resorted to firing mortars in Uri sector of LoC in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

He said that Pakistani troops in a bid to target Indian forward positions in Hajipeer sector of Uri fired mortars on Wednesday morning. The Indian troops responded and gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani troops, he said.

“The enemy forces were given a befitting response by the  troops. The exchange of shelling continued for some time,” defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

