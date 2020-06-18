Cross-LoC shelling rocks Machhil

Machil area in district Kupwara witnessed heavy exchange of cross-LoC shelling on Thursday, however there has been no report of loss of life or property.

“Today in the afternoon, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Machhil Sector by firing mortars and other weapons,” Army said in a statement. “Befitting response is being given.”

A senior Army official of Kupwara-based 19-Infantry Division said that the cross border shelling started at around 12 and continued for about over three hours. Both the sides, he said, targeted forward posts of each other. “The Pakistan forces fired mortars and other weapons. We gave a measured response,” the officer said. The exchange of firing, he said continued for more than three hours, it created panic in border villages of Machhil and most of the people restricted themselves indoors.

It is the fourth time in the last week that two armies exchanged heavy firing along LoC in valley. On Tuesday, there was heavy exchange of fire in Nowgam Sector of Kupwara district. Yesterday, Pakistan said its four civilians were killed in Indian shelling.