Cross LoC shelling rocks Tangdhar

Heavy shelling was witnessed along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of district Kupwara on Monday evening. However, no loss of life or to property was reported.

“On 29 June 2020 in the evening hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” defence spokesman said here in a statement.

Official sources said that the exchange of fire continued for more than one hour and it created panic in nearby villages.

It is for the third time in about a month that the two armies exchanged heavy fire in this sector.