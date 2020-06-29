Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 12:15 AM

Cross LoC shelling rocks Tangdhar

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 12:15 AM
File Photo

Heavy shelling was witnessed along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of district Kupwara on Monday evening. However, no loss of life or to property was reported.

“On 29 June 2020 in the evening hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Tangdhar sector by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given,” defence spokesman said here in a statement.

Trending News
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

45-year-old Bijbehara man dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 96

File Pic

53 travelers among 144 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 7237

Image source: Police/Twitter

Doda is militancy free after Hizb militant killed in Anantnag encounter, says police

Representational Pic

Shopian resident, 65, dies of COVID-19; J&K toll now 95

Official sources said that the exchange of fire continued for more than one hour and it created panic in nearby villages.

It is for the third time in about a month that the two armies exchanged heavy fire in this sector.

Related News