Cross LoC trade case | NIA raids 6 locations in Pulwama, Srinagar

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out raids in Pulwama and Srinagar districts.

In a statement here a NIA spokesman said that “The NIA carried out searches at six locations in connection with the ongoing investigation in the cross LoC trade case. Searches were conducted at Pulwama and also in Srinagar. In Pulwama the searches were conducted in Achgoza at the premises of Tanveer Ahmad Wani, who is the President of cross LoC Traders Association. Searches were also conducted in the Safakadal, Baimina and Parimpora fruit markets in Srinagar.” “NIA teams were accompanied and supported by the teams of Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu & Kashmir Police. During the searches, NIA teams recovered incriminating documents including photographs and documents relating to cross LoC trade. Besides, electronic devices and other material have also been seized. The connected persons in the case are being questioned,” the statement added.