CRPF fires at vehicle in Awantipora, woman injured

A woman was injured on Saturday after the vehicle she was traveling in was fired upon by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Padgmapora area of Awantipora.

She was identified as Jaisi Parvaiz Sheikh daughter of Parvaiz Ahmad Sheikh of Muran Pulwama.

Police termed the incident as ‘mistaken identity’ over the ‘suspicious act’ of the driver who, they said, did not stop despite being signalled at two places.

The driver, identified as Junaid Tariq Dar, son of Tariq Ahmed Dar of Bedalpora, Handwara, has been arrested and the WagnoR vehicle bearing registration number JK01J-8038 seized, police said.

A police statement said that at around 3:15 pm a vehicle was first signalled to stop by a police constable at Awantipora chowk but the driver hit him and escaped from the spot.

“The vehicle was again signalled to stop at Padgampora bridge but again it didn’t stop following which the CRPF 130Bn deployed on naka fired warning shots. However, the driver remained defiant and didn’t pay heed to stop the vehicle,” it read.

“Due to mistaken identity over the great suspicious act of driver; the vehicle was fired upon by CRPF party, resulting in its tyre burst and also in the ensuing incident one woman traveling in the vehicle sustained bullet injuries in her right arm. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was seized as well,” the police statement said.