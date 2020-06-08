CRPF man, 4 others die of COVID19

J&K saw five people dying of COVID19 on Monday, taking the toll of the viral illness here to 46. One among these is a non-local CRPF personnel.

The paramilitary CRPF trooper from a battalion in Anantnag was admitted to SKIMS with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) on 4 June, SKIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Jan said. He said the trooper was treated for the respiratory symptoms and his sample taken on 5 June, which tested positive. “He died of sudden cardio-pulmonary arrest late Sunday evening. The trooper, Dr Jan said, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. This is the first death of a defence personnel attributed to the viral infection in Kashmir.

Apart from this, three other people lost their lives to COVID19.

Two deaths took place at Chest Diseases Hospital. One person aged 35, who tested positive on Sunday and was shifted to CD Hospital “died within an hour” of admission. The patient, medical superintendent CD Hospital said, was a case of head injury. “He was critical when he was brought to our hospital,” he said.

A doctor working at SMHS Hospital said the patient was admitted to neurosurgery ward and tested positive after one patient tested positive from the ward last week. He said four patients tested positive from the ward on Sunday. “This patient was stable earlier but developed low oxygen saturation some days ago and got tested,” he said. He said the patient was “in a very bad state” when he was shifted from neurosurgery to CD Hospital. “It was unnecessary at that time,” he said.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Chaudhary said the patient was admitted at SMHS Hospital and was “quite sick”. “He had been sick for quite some time and had sepsis and meningitis,” he said.

Later in the day, a 65 year old Handwara man, admitted at CD Hospital on 28 May with bilateral pneumonia and underlying ailment of Pancytopenia, a bone marrow disorder, died at the hospital. A doctor said the patient was in ICU and breathed last Monday afternoon. The hospital, he said, had three more admitted patients critical.

The fourth death was of a 55 year old man from Pampore Pulwama who died at SMHS Hospital. The patient, Dr Chaudhary said, was admitted with bilateral pneumonia on 6 June. He said the patient tested positive late Saturday night.

In the evening, a 70-year old woman from Kreeri Baramulla died at SMHS Hospital, the fifth on Monday. Dr Chaudhary said the patient was admitted with bilateral pneumonia on 6 June. She had tested positive on 7 June. “The patient died Monday evening,” he said.

The five deaths in Kashmir division take the toll of Covid19 in J&K to 46. Of these, 41 deaths have taken place in Kashmir division.