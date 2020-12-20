CRPF man, civilian wounded in Anantnag attack

A paramilitary CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a militant attack in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

A police official said the militants lobbed a grenade followed by firing on a joint naka party of CRPF and police in the evening.

“The forces returned the fire,” he said.

The police official said a CRPF personnel and a civilian received splinter injuries and were hospitalised.

They were identified as Samrat Ghosh of 96 Battalion and Ishfaq Ahmad Dalal, a shopkeeper.

Soon after the attack reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the entire area was cordoned to nab the militants.