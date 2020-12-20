Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 1:06 AM

CRPF man, civilian wounded in Anantnag attack

Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: December 21, 2020, 1:06 AM
Mir Wasim/GK
File photo

A paramilitary CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a militant attack in Achabal area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

A police official said the militants lobbed a grenade followed by firing on a joint naka party of CRPF and police in the evening.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

The Mist released at Dolphin International School

SNEA condoles demise

Representational Photo

DDC poll results| Day of disappointments and cheer, outrage and promises in Bandipora

In Ganderbal, 5 women win DDC polls, vow to work for women empowerment

“The forces returned the fire,” he said.

The police official said a CRPF personnel and a civilian received splinter injuries and were hospitalised.

They were identified as Samrat Ghosh of 96 Battalion and Ishfaq Ahmad Dalal, a shopkeeper.

Latest News
File Pic

Education can deliver world from COVID pandemic: AMU Chancellor

No religious discrimination in development: PM at AMU centenary

Representational Pic

UK COVID19 variant currently has no significant impact on vaccines: WHO

Srinagar-Kargil highway to re-open for one-way traffic after eight days

Srinagar-Kargil highway reopens after 13 days

Soon after the attack reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the entire area was cordoned to nab the militants.

Related News