A paramilitary CRPF personnel died by suicide as he shot himself with his service rifle in 92BN headquarter in Wadoora area of Sopore on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was rushed to District Hospital Handwara but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

An official identified the deceased as 42-year old head constable Rajan Kumar Mohanty son of Bhala Nath Mohanty resident of Chatiana of Odissa. The reason behind his extreme step was not immediately known.