CRPF man injured in Bijbehara grenade attack

A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack in Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

A police official said that in the afternoon militants lobbed a grenade on the paramilitary forces party near Bijbehara hospital leaving one of them injured.

“The injured CRPF man was immediately hospitalized and his condition is stable,” he said.

He was identified as Patil Paramkar of 40 BN CRPF.

Soon after the attack government forces cordoned the area and launched searches to nab the militants.