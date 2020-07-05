CRPF man injured in IED blast

A CRPF personnel was injured in an IED blast while another IED was defused by the security forces in Gangoo Pulwama Sunday morning.

The IED blast which caused injury to the personnel occured on circular road where a naka party of CRPF and SOG was on routine duty.

The personnel fired several rounds in the air after the blast.

Soon after the blast, additional forces personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation in the area. The forces detected another IED near the spot which was defused by a bomb disposal squad, SSP Pulwama Ashish Mishra said.