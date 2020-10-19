CRPF man injured in Pulwama attack

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured in a militant attack on a joint party of police and CRPF near Gangoo area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

According to an official, the militants fired upon the naka party near Gangoo on circular road crossing in which one CRPF personnel identified as HC Bupinder Singh of 182Bn was injured.

He sustained bullet injury in his right leg. He was immediately rushed to a Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

Soon after the attack, forces including army, CRPF and police rushed to the spot and cordoned the area.