Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 12:55 AM

CRPF man injured in Srinagar attack succumbs, toll 3

The militants had also snatched an Ak-47 rifle from the CRPF personnel. [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
The death toll in the Lawaypora Srinagar hit and run militant attack reached three as another Central Reserve Police Force personnel injured in the shootout succumbed on Monday.

“He succumbed to his injuries today,” Public Relations Officer CRPF, O P Tiwari, said.

Tiwari identified the slain personnel as Constable Jagnath Rai, a resident of Jalpaigudi, West Bengal. Roy belonged to 73 Battalion CRPF.

On 25 March, two CRPF personnel including an officer were killed and two others injured in the militant attack on Srinagar outskirts. The attackers had decamped with an assault rifle from the spot.

