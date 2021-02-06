CRPF man injured in Srinagar militant attack

A personnel of paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force was injured when militants opened fire on their party in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place in uptown Chanapora when unknown number of militants attacked the CRPF party. The firing incident created panic in the entire area.

Public Relations Officer CRPF, O P Tiwari, said that Manoj Kumar Yadav of 29 Battalion received bullets in his leg. “He has been shifted to hospital and is stable,” he said. Tiwari said that the area has been cordoned and search operation is underway.