An Assistant Sub-inspector of paramilitary CRPF, critically injured in a grenade attack in Ganderbal district on December 23, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

An official said that ASI Nitra Pal Singh succumbed to the injuries at SKIMS. On December 25, Constable Mritun Joy – injured in the same attack – had succumbed to his wounds.

Three CRPF personnel were seriously injured in the grenade attack on a bunker at Tawheed Chowk Ganderbal on December 23.