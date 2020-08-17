Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Kulgam,
UPDATED: August 18, 2020, 1:29 AM

CRPF officer injured in Kulgam militant attack

Representational Pic

A CRPF officer was injured in a militant attack on Monday in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that militants fired a volley of bullets towards 18-Battalion CRPF camp at Nehama village late evening.

“The paramilitary forces returned the fire, but the militants escaped,” he said.

The police official said an Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI), S. Sukumar of 18-Battalion, received bullet injury in his foot and was rushed to hospital. Soon after the attack, police, army and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

