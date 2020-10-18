CRPF officer injured in Tral grenade attack

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were injured when suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party in Tral township of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

The militants attacked the CRPF party at around 11:30 am in the Sumo stand in main town Tral. The ASI was identified as Asim Ali of 139 Bn. The civilian has sustained minor injury, he was identified as Mehrajudin Sheikh.

According to SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned and a search operation was launched in the area.