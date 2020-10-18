Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 12:28 AM

CRPF officer injured in Tral grenade attack

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 19, 2020, 12:28 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were injured when suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a CRPF party in Tral township of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

The militants attacked the CRPF party at around 11:30 am in the Sumo stand in main town Tral. The ASI was identified as Asim Ali of 139 Bn. The civilian has sustained minor injury, he was identified as Mehrajudin Sheikh.

Trending News

PC condemns action on devotees at Pattan

Representational Pic

Narcotics worth crores recovered in Kupwara

File Pic

Home Minister's assurance on statehood heartening: Hakeem Yaseen

Anganwadi workers, helpers without wages for over year: Tarigami

According to SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem, soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned and a search operation was launched in the area.

Related News