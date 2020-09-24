CRPF officer killed in Budgam attack, rifle snatched

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assistant sub-Inspector was killed in a militant attack in Budgam district of central Kashmir on Thursday. The militants also fled with his service rifle.

The slain ASI has been identified as Nu Badole. He belonged to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Official sources said that the attack took place around 7.45 am in the Badipora area of Chadoora in Budgam district.

”They fired upon the CRPF party and an ASI rank officer of the CRPF got critically injured,” a senior police officer said. “The

militants fled from the scene after snatching his service rifle.”

It’s the second militant attack in Budgam district in the last 24 hours. Last night, militants shot dead a block development council chairman in the Khag area of Budgam.