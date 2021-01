A CRPF officer died on Wednesday in an incident triggered by heavy snowfall in Kashmir, police said. Sub Inspector H C Murmur of the 115 battalion the CRPF, who was guard in-charge, sustained injuries due to collapse of the guard room at the residence of National Conference leader Mohammad Sayeed Akhoon due to snowfall, a police official said.

He said the injured CRPF personnel was rushed to SKIMS hospital where he succumbed.