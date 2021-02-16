Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 12:29 AM

CRPF removes bunker in Barzulla

Step taken to ease traffic congestion: Police
Pic: Aman Farooq/Gk

The Central Reserve Police Force on Tuesday removed an almost three decade old bunker from the Barzulla area of Srinagar.

“This is the second one that has been removed,” Superintendent of Police, south Srinagar, Sajad Ahmad Shah told the Greater Kashmir. “Earlier a bunker was removed near the High Court.”

Shah said that the step is being primarily taken to ease traffic congestion in Srinagar. “Wherever we feel it will help in decongesting traffic, removal is imminent,” he said.

Charu Sinha, Inspector General of Police, CRPF, denied to comment over the issue. “I can only say that this is part of an internal security exercise, and no further comments,” the officer told the Greater Kashmir.

The bunkers have become a common sight in Kashmir since militancy broke out in 1989. Pertinently, over 40 bunkers of paramilitary forces were removed from Srinagar since 2010. The removal was part of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) announced by the Centre on September 25, 2010. The CBMs were meant to provide relief and instil a sense of security and confidence in the people.

After the removal, the then government had provided alternate accommodation to security forces who were staying in those bunkers.

