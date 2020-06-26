Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 12:22 AM

CRPF trooper, 5-yr old boy killed in Bijbehara shootout

Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 12:22 AM
Pic: Mir Wasim/GK

A CRPF trooper and a five-year old boy were killed when militants attacked the paramilitary forces in Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

A police official said the militants attacked the troopers of 90 Battalion CRPF near Padshahi Bagh on the old national highway in the afternoon.

Trending News

Hurriyat concerned over exploitation of natural resources in Kashmir

55 ASIs promoted as SIs in Kashmir

Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Naeem Akhtar evicted from govt bungalow

A CRPF man and a boy identified as Nehan Yawar son of Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Machoo Yaripora in Kulgam suffered critical injuries and were shifted to a hospital but they succumbed.

The CRPF trooper was identified as Shyamal Kumar of West Bengal.

An official in SDH Bijbehara said that the CRPF trooper and the boy were declared ‘brought dead’ on their arrival at the hospital.

Latest News

Elderly Sopore woman tests COVID-19 positive after death; J&K toll 92

Representational Pic

India's records highest single-day COVID-19 spike with over 18,000 cases; death toll rises to 15,685

BAN ON HIGH-SPEED INTERNET | Unable to take online classes, teachers start 'school' inside forest area in Pulwama

SSB starts process to fill vacant Class-IV post, advertise 8,575 jobs

“The boy had a bullet injury in his chest and trooper in his head,” he said.

Soon after the attack, army, police and CRPF cordoned the entire area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

“The five-year old boy was accompanying his father, a  teacher at Government Middle School Jablipora, Bijbehara, to later’s school when the bullet pierced his chest,” his relatives told the Greater Kashmir.

They said Nehan had insisted his father take him along to his school.

The minor was laid to rest in his village amid a gloom.

Related News