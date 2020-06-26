CRPF trooper, 5-yr old boy killed in Bijbehara shootout

A CRPF trooper and a five-year old boy were killed when militants attacked the paramilitary forces in Bijbehara town of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

A police official said the militants attacked the troopers of 90 Battalion CRPF near Padshahi Bagh on the old national highway in the afternoon.

A CRPF man and a boy identified as Nehan Yawar son of Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Machoo Yaripora in Kulgam suffered critical injuries and were shifted to a hospital but they succumbed.

The CRPF trooper was identified as Shyamal Kumar of West Bengal.

An official in SDH Bijbehara said that the CRPF trooper and the boy were declared ‘brought dead’ on their arrival at the hospital.

“The boy had a bullet injury in his chest and trooper in his head,” he said.

Soon after the attack, army, police and CRPF cordoned the entire area and launched searches to nab the attackers.

“The five-year old boy was accompanying his father, a teacher at Government Middle School Jablipora, Bijbehara, to later’s school when the bullet pierced his chest,” his relatives told the Greater Kashmir.

They said Nehan had insisted his father take him along to his school.

The minor was laid to rest in his village amid a gloom.