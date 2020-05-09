CS seeks evacuation of remaining J&K students from Bangladesh

The J&K government has sought special arrangement for the evacuation of J&K students stranded in Bangladesh.

In this regard, J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam has written a communication to the Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, urging that the students may be evacuated in a single flight with a capacity of 250 persons.

“I request you for your personal intervention for arranging return of the students to Srinagar International Airport in a single flight by arranging their airlift in an aircraft with a capacity of 250 persons. So that they reach Jammu and Kashmir well before the Eid festival,” reads the letter addressed to the Foreign Secretary.

The move comes a day after a batch of 168 students returned to the Valley from Dhaka, capital city of Bangladesh.

The Chief Secretary in his letter has stated that 230-240 students were still stranded in Bangladesh as per the data available with the J&K government.

“They (students) are agitating for their early return to Jammu and Kashmir. Their early return attains significance in view of the ongoing holy month of Ramadan and the approaching Eid festival falling on May 25, 2020,” the letter reads.

Notably, Greater Kashmir received scores of calls from J&K students in Bangladesh who complained that their names were not included in the list of the students being evacuated by the Government of India.

“We are 72 students of community based medical college and our names don’t figure in the list of those who will be evacuated from here (Bangladesh). There are students of other colleges as well whose names don’t figure in the list,” said Afiya, a student. The Chief Secretary in his letter has stated that the students would get anxious with the present plan of evacuation in a “staggered manner”.

“There is every apprehension that such students who have to take flights at later dates would get anxious. This needs to be mitigated, keeping in consideration the extreme distress prevalent in the stranded students and persons due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter reads.

Notably, the government of India has launched ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to evacuate stranded persons in different countries due to the COVID-19 lockdown and facilitate their movement by air and sea.

Amid the government efforts to evacuate all the persons stranded in foreign, the J&K residents stranded in Dubai on Saturday appealed the J&K administration and the government of India for their evacuation.

“I travelled to Dubai in January this year for three months as a visitor to see a place. I got stuck here because of ongoing lockdown. I registered myself for Vandhe Baharat mission of India,” said Amir Rafiq in an email to this newspaper.

“Today I received a call from Dubai consultant who told me that they can’t evacuate me because they haven’t arranged any flight to Jammu and Kashmir. I was told to contact J&K administration,” he said and urged the J&K administration to look into the matter.