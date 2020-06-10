Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
CS to chair meeting of admin secys on June 16

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam will chair a meeting of all administrative secretaries and director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) J&K on June 16.

The meeting will be held at Civil Secretariat Jammu and the administrative secretaries will attend it through video conference, an official order said. Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K, Anand Jain will also join the meeting.

An official said the government wants to ensure transparency in works, tendering process, procurement of goods, etc. and hence this meeting has been called to discuss measures to check corrupt practices, if any, in the departments.

