Curbs in parts of Downtown today

The Srinagar administration has decided to impose curbs in parts of Downtown here on Tuesday.

The Awami Action Committee (AAC) was slated to carry out a rally from Jamia Masjid to Eidgah to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-MilatMirwaizMoulana Muhammad Farooq and others who lost their lives in Hawal massacre.

An official in the administration said that restrictions will be imposed on Tuesday in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of police stations Nowhatta, SafaKadal, Rainawari, MR Gunj and Khanyar in the Downtown here as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and order.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on Monday evening, a source in the amalgam said.

Mirwaiz was supposed to lead a march from Jamia Masjid Srinagar to martyrs’ graveyard Eidgah.