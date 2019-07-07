'Curbs in Srinagar parts today'

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Sunday said that all the security measures have been put in place to ensure July 8 that marks the fourth death anniversary of HizbulMujahideen commander BurhanWani, passes off peacefully in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters at PanthaChowk on the sidelines of a function, the DGP said all the security measures have been taken to ensure the day (July 8) passes off peacefully across the Valley.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

Meanwhile, officials told Greater Kashmir, that curbs would remain in place in areas falling under five police stations in the downtown— Khanyar, SafaKadal, MaharajGunj, Nowhatta and Rainawari, as a precautionary measure.