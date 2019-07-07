Front Page
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 8, 2019, 12:53 AM

'Curbs in Srinagar parts today'

Security measures put in place to ensure day passes off peacefully: DGP
File Photo of Dilbagh Singh

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Sunday said that all the security measures have been put in place to ensure July 8 that marks the fourth death anniversary of HizbulMujahideen commander BurhanWani, passes off peacefully in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters at PanthaChowk on the sidelines of a function, the DGP said all the security measures have been taken to ensure the day (July 8) passes off peacefully across the Valley.

Meanwhile, officials told Greater Kashmir, that curbs would remain in place in areas falling under five police stations in the downtown— Khanyar, SafaKadal, MaharajGunj, Nowhatta and Rainawari, as a precautionary measure.

