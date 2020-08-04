Curfew lifted in Sgr; COVID19 restrictions to remain

In view of the situation remaining incident-free today, the District Magistrate Srinagar has ordered lifting of curfew announced late Monday night for 48 hours in the district.

However, the existing restrictions on public activities and movement in place since 1st August, in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the district will remain in force, an official handout said.

In an order issued Tuesday the DM has stated that after assessing the situation which remained incident-free it has been decided to lift the curfew, it said.

The order however states that restrictions ordered earlier under Section 144 of CrPC and the disaster management act in view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 disease will remain enforced across the district as directed through an order issued on 31 July, it said.

It states there shall be restrictions on public movement including transport and that commercial and other establishments shall remain closed.

Meanwhile, the DM has said that avoiding public gatherings are an important part of the efforts to contain spread of COVID-19 and urged the general public to ensure strict compliance with all preventive guidelines and protocols the government has issued in regard to it.

He has directed for strict adherence to restrictions as ordered.