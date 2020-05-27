Dangerous swimming practices continue in Harwan

As the mercury has started to rise with the onset of summer, the residents in Harwan area fear that the water bodies here may continue to take lives.

The residents of Harwan, New Theed, Darbagh area say that the unchecked swimming activity take many lives, mostly of teenagers, every summer. These youth swim in fast flowing and deep water bodies like Dachigam stream, Sarband water reservoir and others.

Bashir Ahmed, an eyewitness to drowning of two teenagers from Lal Bazar in August 2018, said, “The teenager sibling duo had come to swim in Sarband which is adjacent to Harwan garden. For many hours the bodies could not be retrieved. If the administration does not take measures these water bodies will continue to kill youth every year. With educational institutions closed amid COVID lockdown, we fear more and more youth will flock our area for swimming, risking their lives.”

“Four years ago a homeless man lost his life in Sarband water reservoir. In 2015 a teenager lost his life after he drowned in gushing stream of Dachigam and in 2010 a youth from Harwan drowned in Sarband,” said Asif Ahmed, a resident of New Theed area of Harwan.

The Greater Kashmir tried to contact concerned police station, however multiple calls from this reporter went unanswered.