DARBAR MOVE: 19 departments to shift to Srinagar, 18 to remain at Jammu

To facilitate functioning of Civil Secretariat both at Jammu as well as Srinagar due to covid19 situation, only 19 government departments which are part of the Darbar Move shall shift to Srinagar this year while as 18 other departments will continue to function from Jammu.

As per the schedule, the move offices will close in Jammu on June 26 and reopen in Srinagar on July 6.

The General Administration Department (GAD) in continuation to government order 626-JK (GAD) of June 8, has ordered that the departments shall “primarily function from the headquarters along with the records”.

As per the order, 19 departments will shift to Srinagar as part of Darbar Move along with their records. These departments are: General Administration Department, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Civil Aviation, Culture, Estates Department, Finance Department, Floriculture, Higher Education, Hospitality and Protocol, Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Labour and Employment, Social Welfare, School Education, Skill Development, Tourism, and Youth, Services and Sports.

On the other hand, 18 departments which are part of Darbar Move shall function from Jammu which including Home Department, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Power Development, Revenue Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Transport Department, Tribal Affairs, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, ARI and Training, Cooperatives, Disaster Management Relief, and Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Elections, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Health and Medical Education, Housing and Urban Development, Information, Jal Shakti.

Besides, Agriculture Production and Sciences and Technology departments will work from both Jammu as well as Srinagar.

Pertinently, the move offices, observing five days of week, will close at Jammu on June 26 (Friday) after the office hours and the offices observing six days week will close in Jammu on June 27 (Saturday) after the office hours to facilitate packing of records and equipment.

