Darbar Move Offices to close in Srinagar on October 30

As part of bi-annual Darbar Move, the Civil Secretariat, seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, along with move other offices will close here on October 30 and reopen in the winter capital Jammu on November 9.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department, the Government offices observing five days week shall close at Srinagar on October 30, 2020 (Friday) after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close at Srinagar on 31 October 2020 (Saturday) after the office hours and reopen at Jammu on November 09 (Monday), 2020, an official handout said.

All the departments shall ensure that records are packed in boxes after working hours on last working day in Srinagar.

It has been ordered that the offices moving in camp shall carry only 33% of the strength of staff in that particular office or with 10 officials whichever is minimum.

All departments have been asked to send their advance parties on 23 October 2020 (Friday) consisting of one Gazetted Officer and four to five Non-Gazetted Employees who will receive the records at Jammu.

The departments shall ensure that boxes are properly locked and their keys reach the advance parties at Jammu well in time.

The S.S.P. Security, Civil Secretariat will furnish a list of defaulting departments in this regard to the General Administration Department, the statement said.

J&K RTC has been asked to make available sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of Jammu based employees on 31 October and 1st November and Kashmir based employees on 7th and 8th November 2020. The booking of buses shall be for the destination of the employees wherever feasible. Tickets shall be issued by RTC in advance i.e. from October 20th, 2020 both from Civil Secretariat as well as from the main booking counters of RTC.

J&K RTC will also make available trucks for shifting the records from Srinagar to Jammu. The trucks shall be requisitioned by the departments from J&K RTC and the departments shall draw advance for meeting carriage and package charges. The trucks shall be allowed to enter the Secretariat premises after 5.30 P.M on the last working day. Loading of records in the offices located outside the Secretariat premises, observing six days week, shall take place after working hours on the last working day. The loaded trucks shall leave for Jammu on 1st November, 2020 in a convoy. J&K RTC will also ensure that one Crane, two empty Buses and two empty Trucks accompany the convoy on the respective days so that the employees do not face inconvenience due to any break down of buses/trucks on the way. Mobile workshop shall also accompany the convoy.

It has been ordered that the S.S.P Security, Srinagar will supervise packing/ loading of records of the officials located outside the Secretariat from Security point of view and issue clearance certificates to the drivers who in turn will show them to S.S.P. Security Civil Secretariat to allow them to be included in the convoy. The S.S.P Security, Civil Secretariat will ensure entrance of trucks/records in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar after proper scrutiny.

It has been ordered that Police shall escort the ‘employees’ and the ‘records convoy’ all along the route up to their respective destinations. They will also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Jawahar Tunnel. The Director General of Police, J&K will issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies accordingly.

Health & Medical Education Department shall make arrangements for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test of all the employees of Civil Secretariat Srinagar who are shifting to Jammu in connection with the Annual Darbar Move (Winter Season). Further, any employee testing positive in the Rapid Antigen Test shall resume duties at Jammu only after testing negative.

The Health and Medical Education Department shall plan for medical aid facilities at various places including Qazigund, Banihal, Ramsu, Ramban, Udhampur and Jajarkotli, on the days when the employees travel from Srinagar to Jammu. Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education will issue necessary instruction in this behalf to the Directorates of Kashmir and Jammu Divisions accordingly.

It has been ordered that no moving employee shall occupy any Government/EP/Municipal residential accommodation except under proper allotment order. Moreover, the move employees can retain the Government accommodation allotted to them at Srinagar for bona-fide use of their families under intimation to the Estates department on applicable terms and conditions.

The moving employees having Ration Cards at Srinagar shall surrender the same to the Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, Srinagar and obtain a surrender certificate. The Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, Jammu shall issue Ration Cards to move employees at Jammu on the opening of the Offices. The employees who desire to move without families may retain the Ration Cards at Srinagar for the Winter Season.

Special Move T.A shall be paid at the uniform rate of Rs. 25,000/-per employee. This shall be drawn and disbursed in advance. Special move T.A shall not, however, be payable to such of the employees who do not move within the prescribed time. Advance pay is also authorized in terms of Rule 14.26 of the J&K Financial code (vol-1) in favour of such of the Non-Gazetted moving employees who may apply for the same which shall be recoverable in installments as per rules.

The salary for the month of October, 2020 in respect of all the employees working in moving offices shall be drawn on 23rd of October, 2020.

No leave shall be admissible in combination/continuation of move days except in very exceptional circumstances. The concerned Administrative Secretaries shall sanction leave whatever due to the employees on very exceptional circumstances.

It has been also ordered that all the Administrative Departments shall detach the staff if any, attached by them from subordinate offices of Kashmir division.

The office timing on the reopening of the offices at Jammu shall be 9.30 am to 5.30 pm in respect of Civil Secretariat and heads of department located within the Civil Secretariat premises and 10 am to 4.30 pm in respect of all moving Departments located outside the Civil Secretariat and observing six days a week.