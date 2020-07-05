Darbar Move offices to open today

Amid tight security arrangements, the Darbar Move offices will open in the summer capital of Srinagar on Monday.

Part of a nearly 150-year-old biannual practice, the Darbar Move this year got delayed due to Covid-19. The Civil Secretariat and other Move offices had closed in Srinagar in the last week of October 2019.

Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu will likely receive the ceremonial guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat lawns on Monday morning.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that at around 10 am, Murmu is scheduled to chair a meeting of all administrative secretaries to discuss threadbare various development issues.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak the reopening of move offices was delayed this year. Some departments of civil secretariat will still be functioning from Jammu, and some will operate from both Jammu and Srinagar.

The departments whose headquarters will reopen in Srinagar include Civil Aviation, Culture, Estates, Finance, Floriculture, General Administration, Horticulture, Higher Education, Hospitality & Protocol, Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs, Labour & Employment, Public Works, Social Welfare, School Education, Skill Development, Tourism , Youth, Services & Sports.

While as the departments which will continue to function from Jammu Secretariat include: Animal/Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries , ARI & Trainings, Cooperative, Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation Reconstruction, Election, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Forest, Ecology & Environment , Health & Medical Education, Home, Housing & Urban Development, Information, Jal Shakti, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Power Development, Revenue, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Transport and Tribal Affairs.

The Agriculture Production and the Science & Technology would function from both Jammu and Srinagar Secretariats.

A senior police official said adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the civil secretariat, the Raj Bhavan and areas where government employees are going to stay.

The deployment of police and paramilitary forces, he said, has been further strengthened in the city and along vital roads, including the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The official said that CCTV cameras at important installations and thoroughfares, including the secretariat, have been made operational to maintain a close vigil, while the traffic police has also devised a plan to ensure that there are no traffic jams on vital roads.