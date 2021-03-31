Darbar moving to Srinagar on April 30

While chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for summer Darbar move 2021, J&K Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam informed that there will be a substantial reduction in the transportation of records during the bi-annual shifting of capital from Jammu to Srinagar on 30 April 2021.

It was informed that the Government has taken concrete steps to switch to paperless office by rolling out e-office in the moving departments. As such, most of the official record has been uploaded to the e-office, and training of employees has begun. The switch to the online mode will avoid wear and tear as well as loss of official record during the bi-annual transit, besides saving the associated transportation cost, an official handout said.

The General Administration Department informed that the move offices observing 5-day week and 6-day week will close at Jammu on 30th April 2021 and 1st May 2021, respectively. All the offices will reopen in the summer capital city of Srinagar on 10th May 2021.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements being made to transport employees and limited records on 1st -2nd May 2021 and 8th-9th May 2021. The security/ escort plan, availability of trucks and buses, recovery vans, mobile workshops, health facilities, and ambulances along the highway were discussed threadbare.

The Chief Secretary directed the Traffic Department to ensure hassle-free movement of the convoy from Jammu to Srinagar. He directed the BEACON and NHAI to ensure the good condition of the National Highway-44.

The Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department was asked to distribute temporary ration cards to the move-employees through a special week-long camp.

The Chief Secretary also directed the Estates, Jal Shakti, and Power departments, and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to inspect residential colonies of the move-employees and ensure complete sanitation, availability of electricity, potable drinking water, and other basic facilities therein.

He asked Estates Departments to set up additional convenience facilities at the Civil Secretariat Srinagar for employees, besides ensuring adequate drinking water facilities and cleanliness.

It was decided that a Mini-Secretariat will be kept functional in Jammu during the summer season for the safekeeping of the official record and accordingly, Estates Department was directed to ensure availability of adequate accommodation and facilities at the Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Rural Development Department, Housing & Urban Development, General Administration, Estates, Jal Shakti, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, besides Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Commissioners of JMC and SMC along with IGP, Security, IGP Kashmir, and IGP, Jammu participated in the meeting.