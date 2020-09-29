Darul Khair urges people to follow medical advisories

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has expressed serious concern over the global pandemic of COVID19 especially the rising cases in Jammu & Kashmir, it has reiterated

its appeal to people to strictly follow the medical advisories and SOPs.

It has urged people to fulfil their religious, social and moral responsibility of saving human lives by adhering to advisories and SOPs issued by the medical experts in wake of the deadly virus.

In a statement, Darul Khair said since its inception, it has been extending all possible help and assistance to the people affected by natural calamities or any other tragedies; and since the outbreak, the organisation has been on the forefront in providing relief to the affected ones.

“Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has set up an oxygen bank and purchased oxygen concentrators, the organisation plans to buy further oxygen concentrators. As the cost of each oxygen concentrator is around Rs 60,000 Darul Khair requires a huge amount in this regard.

“As such, Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, despite economic strains during the present times, has appealed to affluent and well-off people to come forward and be part of this pious mission of social welfare which is aimed at alleviating the sufferings of fellow humans and saving their lives.

“The donation amount can be sent to the Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil’s Jammu & Kashmir Bank account number 0086010100003534, Branch: Rajouri Kadal Srinagar with IFSC Code: JAKAO BULBUL,” the statement said.