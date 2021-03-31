Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 1:15 AM

Date extended for linking PAN-Aadhaar till June 30

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with biometric Aadhaar by three months till June 30.

The income tax department said it has received representations from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

In June last year, the Government had extended the deadline for linking them till March 31, 2021.

As per data available, till August last year 32.71 crore PANs were linked to the biometric ID. The total PAN allotment as on June 29, 2020, stood at 50.95 crore.

The government has already made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new Permanent Account Number ( PAN).

