Daughter of CIE Chairman dies in Dubai road accident

Three people died in a road accident in Dubai on Wednesday after four vehicles collided.

The accident on Shekh Zayed Road resulted in the death of three Asians – a man and two women – after the vehicle they were travelling in was charred.

One of the deceased is the daughter of Chairman, Cottage Industries Exposition Limited (CIE), Abdul Rashid Mir.

Brigadier Dr. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of the Jebel Ali Police Station, confirmed that the accident took place in the area after Dubai Parks and Resorts in the direction leading from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.

“The command and control center of Dubai Police received at about 4.40 pm a report of the collision, so the Jebel Ali area patrols immediately moved around the place, worked to secure the accident area and traffic, and transported the deceased by ambulance to the hospital.

Brigadier Al-Suwaidi stated that one of the cars was burnt, which led to the death of those present.

The brigadier called on all motorists to be careful while driving, to adhere to the legal speed limits, to maintain the safe distance between the vehicles, and not to be distracted on the road.