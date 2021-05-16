Day 18: Corona Curfew continues

Normal life continues to be affected across Kashmir in view of Corona Curfew that entered into 18th straight day on Sunday even as many people were booked for violating the lockdown.

The restrictions on the public movement and assembly continued on Sunday. The people mostly stayed indoors.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 24 in all 20 districts in the Union Territory. This is the fourth such extension since April 29, which has come in the backdrop of unabated rise in Covid-19 cases in J&K, particularly in the summer capital, Srinagar, which has recorded the highest number of positive cases during the last over a month.

Meanwhile, streets wore a deserted look on Sunday as shops and business establishments were closed and traffic was off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir. However, people associated with emergency and essential services were allowed to move.

It may be recalled that on April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

Meanwhile, police here said that several people were booked for violating the lockdown rules.