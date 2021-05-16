Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 12:38 AM

Day 18: Corona Curfew continues

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 12:38 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Normal life continues to be affected across Kashmir in view of Corona Curfew that entered into 18th straight day on Sunday even as many people were booked for violating the lockdown.

The restrictions on the public movement and assembly continued on Sunday. The people mostly stayed indoors.

Trending News
Famous Kashmiri poet, Zareef Ahmad Zareef. [Image used for representational purpose only. Source: Facebook]

AKCWS appeals LG to release their pending dues

GK File Photo of Akbar Lone

NC seeks compensation for hailstorm hit farmers

Representational Photo

IED neutralised in Shopian

Is Anybody Listening ?

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 24 in all 20 districts in the Union Territory. This is the fourth such extension since April 29, which has come in the backdrop of unabated rise in Covid-19 cases in J&K, particularly in the summer capital, Srinagar, which has recorded the highest number of positive cases during the last over a month.

Meanwhile, streets wore a deserted look on Sunday as shops and business establishments were closed and traffic was off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir. However, people associated with emergency and essential services were allowed to move.

It may be recalled that on April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts to curtail the spread of COVID-19, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

Latest News
Representational Image

Uncontrolled diabetes major cause of Black Fungus: Experts

Is Anybody Listening ?

Doctor with a difference

Representational Photo

Vacancies in SC, HCs: Govt awaits recommendations

Meanwhile, police here said that several people were booked for violating the lockdown rules.

Tagged in , ,
Related News