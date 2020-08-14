Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:35 PM

Day 2: Highway remains blocked

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: August 14, 2020, 11:35 PM
File Photo
File Photo

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for the second consecutive day Friday due to heavy landslides that hit the road at Mehar on Thursday.

The men and machinery were on job to clear the road, but the shooting stones were hampering the restoration work, sources said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

Sources said hundreds of vehicles mostly trucks were stranded in Udhampur and Ramban along the highway. “Hundreds of vehicles including oil tankers, those carrying essential supplies to the Valley were stranded between Mehar to Chanderkote, Chenani to Jakhani Udhampur.”

The closure of the highway often results in scarcity of essential commodities in the landlocked Kashmir valley and Ramban district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Department, Ramban, Ajay Anand said the traffic shall hopefully resume on Saturday as the restoration work is going on in full swing.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File Photo of M S Dhoni

Consider me retired: M S Dhoni calls it quits

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

He said road maintenance agency has pressed at least seven machines into service for restoration work.

Related News