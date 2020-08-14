Day 2: Highway remains blocked

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for the second consecutive day Friday due to heavy landslides that hit the road at Mehar on Thursday.

The men and machinery were on job to clear the road, but the shooting stones were hampering the restoration work, sources said.

Sources said hundreds of vehicles mostly trucks were stranded in Udhampur and Ramban along the highway. “Hundreds of vehicles including oil tankers, those carrying essential supplies to the Valley were stranded between Mehar to Chanderkote, Chenani to Jakhani Udhampur.”

The closure of the highway often results in scarcity of essential commodities in the landlocked Kashmir valley and Ramban district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Department, Ramban, Ajay Anand said the traffic shall hopefully resume on Saturday as the restoration work is going on in full swing.

He said road maintenance agency has pressed at least seven machines into service for restoration work.