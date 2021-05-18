Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 12:55 AM

Day 20: Strict Corona restrictions in Kashmir

FIRs registered, vehicles seized, scores arrested
The authorities on Tuesday imposed strict Corona restrictions in Kashmir to curtail the spread of COVID-19. Police have registered several FIRs for violation and seized vehicles.

“The restrictions were tightened on Tuesday in view of yesterday’s increased traffic as traffic jams were witnessed at several places in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir,” a senior police officer told he

Greater Kashmir. “We are making fervent appeal to people to stay indoors and cooperate.”

On Tuesday, streets wore a deserted look as shops and business establishments were closed and traffic was off the roads in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir. The security forces have closed majority of the roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people.

Reports of restrictions also came from other parts of Kashmir, including Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north and Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam in south Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 24 in all 20 districts in the Union Territory though essential services were exempted from the lockdown.

