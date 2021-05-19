Day 21: Covid curfew continues in Kashmir

The COVID-19 curfew continued in Kashmir on Wednesday, as the restrictions to curtail the spread of the deadly virus completed its 21st day.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 24 in all 20 districts though essential services were exempted from the lockdown.

This was the fourth successive extension of COVID curfew in the valley since April 29. The latest extension came in the backdrop of an unabated rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in J&K, particularly the summer capital, Srinagar, which has recorded the major chunk of positive cases in the last over a month.

Reports reaching here from Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara in north and Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama and Kulgam in south Kashmir said that strict restrictions were in place. Shops and business establishments were closed and roads wore a deserted look in these districts where police parties were patrolling the roads to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown.

Business and other activities also remained crippled in central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal, where roads have been closed with barbed wires in most parts to prevent movement of vehicles and people.

All the roads and market places, including Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the summer capital, remained sealed to prevent movement of people.

Police said many people have been apprehended so far in Kashmir for violating the lockdown.

“On Wednesday we seized many vehicles and apprehended some people for violating lockdown in most parts of Kashmir,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. “We also sealed several shops,” the officer said.