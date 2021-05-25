Day 28: Corona curfew continues across Kashmir

The Corona curfew imposed by the authorities across Kashmir to contain covid-19 entered into 28th day today. Police said it fined over 900 people and arrested 180 others during the last 24 hours for violating lockdown guidelines.

Sources said that streets across Kashmir wore a deserted look while shops and business establishments were closed and traffic remained off the roads. However, some of the standalone shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery, milk and other dairy products were open in the morning as they have been allowed to function between 0600 hrs and 1000 hours every day amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols including ensuring social distancing.

All the roads and market places including Lal Chowk remained sealed to prevent movement of people. However, emergency and essential services were allowed to move on the roads after proper verification at various checkpoints established by police.

Sources said that tight restrictions also remained in place in other parts of the valley, including in Sopore, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Police said they have sought cooperation of the general public to contain the spread of the virus and were making every effort to ensure the implementation of the lockdown guidelines across Kashmir.

The LG administration on Saturday extended the ‘COVID curfew’ by another week till May 31 in all 20 districts in the Union Territory though essential services were exempted from the lockdown.