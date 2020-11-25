Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 26, 2020, 12:47 AM

Day 4: Mughal Road remains closed

Vehicular movement on the Mughal Road as well as the DKG Road remained suspended on the fourth straight day on Wednesday.

Officials said that since Sunday morning, it was snowing in the higher reaches of Rajouri and Poonch.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that the Mughal Road was closed from Chandimarh onwards and heavy snowfall was going on. “The road is also closed from Bufliyaz to Thanamandi Rajouri via Dehra Ki Gali,” he added.

He informed that the road from Mandi tehsil headquarters to Loran which was restored for traffic on Tuesday afternoon had again been closed due to snowfall. “The road restoration process shall start on Thursday morning,” he said.

“The vehicular traffic on Mandi Saujiyan road is also affected due to snowfall as well as slippery conditions on the road,” he said.

On electricity supply, the DC said that although all the “feeder lines are working properly but due to overload there is disruption in supply in some areas”.

Meanwhile, officials here said that except Thanamandi DKG Road, all other roads in the district were functional. “There is no report of any loss of life or property in Rajouri district so far,” officials said.

