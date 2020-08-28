Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
MM PARVAIZ
Ramban,
UPDATED: August 28, 2020, 11:55 PM

Day-4: Traffic remains suspended on highway

Traffic on Jammu Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day today.

Sources said that the road at Cafeteria Morh and Panthyal was yet to be cleared of the landslides, even as the rubble was removed at several other places.

However, the authorities expressed hope that the traffic shall be resumed from Saturday morning.

DSP Traffic, National Highway, Ramban, Ajaj Anand said: “We are hopeful that stones and landslides at Panthyal and Cafeteria Morh will be cleared immediately.”

Sources said that filling of portion of the highway that caved in at Dalwass was going on at full swing after improvement in weather on Friday morning.

Officials said that the restoration work was going on. “Once the signal is received, the stranded traffic will be allowed to move,” they said.

