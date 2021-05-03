Day-5: Lockdown restrictions intensified in Kashmir

The restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus were intensified on Monday as Kashmir entered the fifth day of lockdown.

Officials here said that the decision to intensify the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in most parts of Kashmir was taken following a sudden spike in the detection of fresh Covid-19 positive cases over the past few days.

Police and paramilitary forces have sealed off main roads in most places in Kashmir and erected temporary barriers at several other places to check the unwanted movement of people.

The administration has exempted grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops from the curfew and allowed to function between 1000 hrs and 1800 hrs. Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, COVID-19 vaccination, inter-state movement is also allowed during the lockdown.

Officials said that declared containment or red zones across Kashmir have been kept under strict vigil to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure.

Markets across Kashmir were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open. Educational institutions across Kashmir are closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants are shut down for last some days.

LG administration had imposed lockdown in 11 districts — Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur — at 7 pm on Thursday.

In the rest of the nine districts — Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban — the lockdown came into effect at 7 pm on Friday.