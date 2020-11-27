Day 5: Srinagar-Leh road remains closed

Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway remained suspended on the fifth consecutive day today due to snowslides at several places along the road. The highway was closed on Monday after fresh snowfall on the Zojila pass and Drass areas.

An official said that though the snow clearance on the highway was completed on Thursday, however some fresh snowslides occurred at few places between zero point Zojila and India gate “resulting in further closure of the road”.

Sub divisional magistrate Drass, Asgar Ali told Greater Kashmir that the road had been connected and some army vehicles from Gumri towards Sonamarg were allowed in the afternoon.

He said that if weather and road conditions were favourable, one-way traffic will be allowed on the highway on Saturday.

SHO police station Drass Manzoor Ahmed said that the road remained closed for the traffic on the 5th day today.

Meanwhile, a traffic police advisory today said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, only one-way traffic from Srinagar towards Kargil shall be allowed on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road from Sonamarg between 1100 hrs to 1500 hrs.

“No vehicle shall be allowed after cut off timing,” it said.

Drivers were advised to carry anti-skid chain to gain more grip on the slippery road. Security forces shall follow the same schedule, it said.

No vehicle shall be allowed from Gagangir towards Sonamarg between 1800 hrs to 0900 hrs due to slippery condition of the road, it said.