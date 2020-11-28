Day passed off peacefully: IGP

The first phase of District Development Council and panchayat by-polls on Saturday were held peacefully, police said.

Police said there has been no report of any militancy or law and order incident.

The authorities said that they made elaborate security arrangements for the first phase and the vigil was tightened. Police sources said drones were used effectively to monitor the situation in and around the polls stations.

Sources said that in poll bound areas joint contingents of security forces carried out patrolling round the clock.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that people cooperated and the situation remained under control throughout the Kashmir division. “There has been a minor stone pelting at polling location CR Pora in Kulgam district and one voter was injured,” IGP told the Greater Kashmir. “FIR has been registered at Police Station DH Pora and investigations taken up.”

On Friday, Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh had reviewed the overall security situation and security arrangements for DDC polls and Panchayat/ULB by-elections at a high-level meeting at Police Control Room Kashmir here.