Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 2, 2021, 1:29 AM

Day3: Corona curfew continues

Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

The 84-hour long corona lockdown continued on Saturday across Kashmir, police have filed several cases against violators.

The J&K administration had imposed a corona lockdown from Thursday evening till Monday morning in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Badgam, Kulgam, Pulwama and Ganderbal in the Kashmir valley.

However, curfew was also imposed in three more districts of Kupwara, Bandipora and Shopian from 1900 hrs on Friday till Monday morning.

On Saturday streets continued to wear a deserted look with only personnel from the police and paramilitary forces on the roads to implement the restrictions.

However, shops selling vegetables, milk and fruits were seen open today.

The administration has exempted grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops from the curfew and allowed to function between 1000 hrs and 1800 hrs even during the lockdown. Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, inter-state movement will be fully allowed during the lockdown.

Similar reports of corona lockdown restrictions were received from other nine districts of Kashmir.

Police here said that a few violations of curfew are taking place and cases are being registered. “But mostly people are cooperating,” a senior police officer said here.

