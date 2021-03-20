Daytime power curtailments likely to go

Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited is likely to revise the supply schedule in the coming weeks to reduce curtailment hours.

Currently the KPDCL is adhering to the power schedule it had announced for winter months, which envisages 1.5 hour and 2.5 hour curtailments respectively in metered and non-metered areas thrice a day.

“We would have revised the curtailment schedule but the problem is that the peak demand even at this time is 1500 MW, which is mostly due to inclement weather. Once the weather improves and peak demand comes down, we will issue a new power schedule which will do away with the daytime curtailments,” Chief Engineer, KPDCL, Aijaz Dar said.

“It is likely that by the first week of April the new power schedule will be announced,” he said, while urging the people not to “misuse” electricity, and avoid using heating gadgets which increase power consumption drastically.

“When there was an improvement in temperature our peak demand had reduced to 1440 MW. Now there is a drop in temperature, the electricity demand has again gone up to 1550 MW,” Dar said.

The KPDCL, it may be mentioned, has increased the power transmission capacity which ensured that the power curtailment in Kashmir this winter was lesser as compared to previous years. As per the officials, the increase in the power transmission capacity was mainly due to commissioning of Alasteng project.

The power supply in Jammu and Kashmir recorded an increase of 6.33 percent while the energy consumption too witnessed an increase of 5.4 percent in 2020-21 in comparison to the financial year 2019-20.

According to figures dished out by the MHA, the peak power demand during 2019-20 in Jammu and Kashmir was 2719 MW which went up to 2827 MW in 2020-21 up till January 2021.

Similarly, as per the official figures, the power supplied from April 2020 to January 2021 was 14,939 Million Units (MUs) and in the same period in the corresponding year it was 14,049 MUs.

The energy consumption is projected to touch 18000 MUs. The energy consumption projected during 2020-21 is 5.4 percent higher compared to the previous year 2019-20.